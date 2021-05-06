WATCH NOW: Teacher Appreciation Week is underway

“Teachers really don’t know what they’re getting into on a daily basis when they come into the building. They expect the best and they’re prepared to take care of every student that walks into their classroom,” he said.

Bartels indicated that in the relatively short time she has been at Trinity, she has observed similar situations.

“I have observed some fantastic teaching, respectful students, and cooperative learning and teaching,” she said. “Not only do the teachers work hard for the good of the kids, the kids pick up on this and show respect for each other and for the work that is expected of them.”

Teacher Appreciation Week helps remind those affected by educators of the role their teachers play in their lives, Hubbard said.

“It’s a time so we can celebrate all the work that our staff put in to support our students and make sure they have what they need,” he said.

Kramer said she has noticed that sentiment.

“They realize how much we do every day,” she said. “Throughout this whole year teachers have proven how resilient we are.”

It shows through their students.