A water leak that infiltrated Windstream’s electrical control room Friday night caused a “small explosion” and subsequent fire that disrupted 911 services across Southeast Nebraska for hours Saturday, officials said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the internet and telephone service provider’s downtown Lincoln office at around 11:15 p.m. Friday, originally dispatched for a fire alarm call, said MJ Lierman, the fire department’s spokeswoman.

Firefighters found Windstream’s basement control room — labeled with a “high voltage” warning sign — awash in heavy black smoke when crews opened the room’s door to investigate, Lierman said Tuesday.

Crews used dry chemicals and CO2 extinguishers to put out the fire before ventilating the area and turning the building, at 1440 M St., over to Windstream and Lincoln Electric System crews, Lierman said.

City inspectors determined water had leaked into the control room at Windstream’s office and caused a “small explosion” inside the room after the water dripped onto switches, Lierman said.

The explosion then ignited “combustibles,” in the room, she said, setting off the fire that caused $200,000 in damage and left numerous counties without 911 services for hours.

The origin of the water leak that caused Friday’s outage remained unclear Tuesday. Chuck Schweitzer, the city inspector who investigated the incident, did not immediately respond to a phone call Tuesday.

Though the fire broke out Friday night, it’s unclear when 911 services in Southeast Nebraska were initially disrupted. The Nebraska Public Service Commission said in a news release Sunday that officials at Windstream indicated 911 service wasn’t disrupted until around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lincoln Police Lt. Jason Wesch said on Saturday the company was relying on a generator to continue online communications centers, but the generator failed.

In a social media post at 10 a.m. Sunday, the Arkansas-based internet provider said it had restored 911 service in the counties impacted by the outage. Windstream technicians worked through the night to restore services.

Windstream said 911 services in four counties — Adams, Gage, Otoe and Saunders — were downed by the incident, though the Public Service Commission noted other counties “may have experienced some disruptions in service due to the incident.”

Scott Morris, a spokesman for Windstream, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Tuesday.

In its news release, the Public Service Commission indicated there would be an investigation into the outage — the second in Southeast Nebraska last week.

“Any investigation will look into what led to this disruption in 911 service and will focus on available backup systems and identifying solutions moving forward to mitigate future issues,” David Sankey, the director of the State 911 Department, said in the release.

Saturday’s outage came two days after a contractor cut a fiber-optic cable in the Omaha area, leading to a loss of 911 phone service for nearly 60% of the 911 centers in Nebraska from Thursday night until Friday morning. Officials said the scale of that outage was unprecedented.

A spokeswoman for Jim Pillen’s office said Tuesday that the first-term governor “is troubled that this critical component of our public safety infrastructure has failed twice in such a short period of time.”

“A prompt and comprehensive inquiry must be conducted and steps must be taken to ensure that PSC’s 911 system does not fail again,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.