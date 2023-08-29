2023 NEBRASKA STATE FAIR WE CAN BE HEROES (copy) Aug 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 These boys felt like superheroes on Monday night on the Cliff Hanger ride at the Nebraska State Fair. JOSH SALMON photos, THE INDEPENDENT This girl has fun on the Mega Drop ride on Monday night at the Nebraska State Fair. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT If thrill rides are your thing, the Zipper on the Midway at the Nebraska State Fair might be your ride. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT This pair of riders have fun on the Slingshot ride on Monday night at the Nebraska State Fair. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT Related to this story Most Popular Nebraska State Fair: Attention Taylor Swift fans Duo will play State Fair at 11 a.m. Sunday Teen dies after utility vehicle crash in Grand Island The 19-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and it tipped, ejecting all six occupants, the department said. Several passengers were tak… Grand Island mail carrier attacked by dog The man was the victim of a severe dog bite Tuesday afternoon while delivering mail near 14th and Cleburn streets. Nebraska State Patrol investigating death of Trumbull woman A 22-year-old Burwell man is in custody on charges related to the investigation. Two cited for setting fire to Grand Island elementary's playground Grand Island Police Department and Grand Island Fire Department crews "arrived on the scene quickly and resolved the situation within minutes,…