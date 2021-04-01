 Skip to main content
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Clear. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

