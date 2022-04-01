 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

