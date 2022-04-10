 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

