This evening in Grand Island: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Thunderstorms during the evening, then windy overnight with occasional showers. Low 41F. Winds N…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening in Grand Island: Overcast skies and windy. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. …
This evening in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s…
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance…