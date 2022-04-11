Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Grand Island, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.