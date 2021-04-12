For the drive home in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
