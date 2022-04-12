For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy and windy. Low 29F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
