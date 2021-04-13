Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.