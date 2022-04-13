Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Windy early. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.