This evening in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
