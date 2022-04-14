 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts