 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts