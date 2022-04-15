Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.