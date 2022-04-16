 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

