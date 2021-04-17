This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
