This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Generally fair. Low 36F. WSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Monday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
This evening in Grand Island: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area…
This evening in Grand Island: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The Grand Island area should…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 d…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Snow may mix in. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 …
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Mo…
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 d…
Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…