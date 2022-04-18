Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 29 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
