Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.