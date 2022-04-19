Grand Island's evening forecast: Windy. Partly cloudy skies early followed by a few showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
