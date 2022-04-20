This evening in Grand Island: A few clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Grand Island. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
