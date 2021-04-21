This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
