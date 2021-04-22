 Skip to main content
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 36F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

