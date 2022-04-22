Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Gusty winds with scattered late night thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Grand Island. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.