 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Gusty winds with scattered late night thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Grand Island. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts