Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

