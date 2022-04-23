Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy and windy. Low 41F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.