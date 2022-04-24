This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Windy and partly cloudy early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
