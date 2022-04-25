 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low near 30F. NNE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Grand Island. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

