Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
