Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.