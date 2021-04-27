 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts