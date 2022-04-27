For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
