Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

