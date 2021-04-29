 Skip to main content
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Clear. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

