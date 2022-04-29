Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Windy with showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Grand Island, with forecast models showing 33 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.