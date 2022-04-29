For the drive home in Grand Island: Windy with showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Grand Island, with forecast models showing 33 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
