Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.