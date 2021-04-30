Grand Island's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
