This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
