Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.