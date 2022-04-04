Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.