Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.