Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Thunderstorms during the evening, then windy overnight with occasional showers. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Wednesday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
