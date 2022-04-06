Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Variable cloudiness and windy. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Grand Island, with forecast models showing 35 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wind gusts will range from 50 to 70 mph across the state today and will again tomorrow. Power outages and tree damage are expected. Here's when and where the strongest winds are expected.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska Monday, but a cold front will bring rain, wind, and cooler temperatures Tuesday
Dry today, but showers will begin to return late Monday night as a cold front pushes into the state. See how temperatures will vary and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast.
As windy as today will be, winds look to get even stronger Wednesday and possibly Thursday. A chance of rain today as well. Get the full details on both in our updated forecast.
Rain looks likely across Nebraska Friday and Friday night, but the timing will vary. See when rain will peak in our area and what Saturday and Sunday are looking like in our latest forecast.
Warmer today as well, but another cold front will begin pushing into the state late tonight. See how temps will vary across Nebraska and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
For the drive home in Grand Island: Windy with snow showers by midnight. Winds will diminish some later on. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph…
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. It …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
While it will just be showers for the rest of the state, storms are expected in the southeast corner. Damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Highe…