Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Variable cloudiness and windy. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Grand Island, with forecast models showing 35 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.