Grand Island's evening forecast: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Grand Island, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wind gusts will range from 50 to 70 mph across the state today and will again tomorrow. Power outages and tree damage are expected. Here's when and where the strongest winds are expected.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska Monday, but a cold front will bring rain, wind, and cooler temperatures Tuesday
Dry today, but showers will begin to return late Monday night as a cold front pushes into the state. See how temperatures will vary and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast.
As windy as today will be, winds look to get even stronger Wednesday and possibly Thursday. A chance of rain today as well. Get the full details on both in our updated forecast.
Rain looks likely across Nebraska Friday and Friday night, but the timing will vary. See when rain will peak in our area and what Saturday and Sunday are looking like in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Very high winds continue across the state Thursday, chance of rain and snow for eastern Nebraska
Wind gusts 55 to 65 mph will again be common today across Nebraska. Colder than usual temps as well and a rain/snow mix for some. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our latest forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Variable cloudiness and windy. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. St…
This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Highe…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.