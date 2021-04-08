This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Friday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
