Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

