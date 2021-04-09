 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts