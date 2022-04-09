 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

