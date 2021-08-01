Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Clear. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.