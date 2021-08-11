This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 100.11. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
