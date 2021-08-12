 Skip to main content
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

