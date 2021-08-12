For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be sever…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Thu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is …
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hi…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the making…
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.